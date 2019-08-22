News

Liam Hemsworth files for divorce from Miley Cyrus

22 Aug 2019

Actor Liam Hemsworth has filed for a divorce from singer Miley Cyrus, citing "irreconcilable differences".

The two announced their separation on August 10, after less than a year of marriage. Just three days after their split, Hemsworth shared a message on social media wishing Cyrus "nothing but health and happiness going forward", tmz.com reported.

Sources connected to the couple say that Hemsworth and Cyrus had a prenup, keeping their earnings during the marriage separate, so there won't be a fight over money.

Cyrus was spotted with celebrity blogger Kaitlynn Carter this past weekend in a Hollywood nightclub.

In the club, the two ladies were reportedly spotted "basically having sex" and the duo "didn't care who saw", according to a pagesix.com report.

(Source: IANS) 

