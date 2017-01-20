Live your dream: Meet SRK: How? We tell you...

It's not always that you get to meet the man of your celebrity dreams, right? Well, we are about to shatter this myth for you. Because you can totally bump into your favorite star. And the celeb here is none other than the baap of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan.

Thanks to Shop CJ’s latest contest in partnership with Raees, you stand a chance to meet King Khan Shah Rukh himself. How? All you’ve to do is answer few simple trivia questions throughout this month on the Shop CJ platform or on their social networking channels to walk away with this bumper prize.

Think you’re the biggest SRK fan in the country? It’s time to prove it! Here are more details…

Shop CJ in association with Red Chillies Entertainment and Excel Entertainment is all geared up to run a trivia contest this January for the upcoming movie Raees. By answering a few simple questions broadcasted on Shop CJ TV Shopping Network viewers stand a chance to get up-close and personal with the Bollywood Superstar, Shah Rukh Khan AKA Raees. Shop CJ has extended the contest to social media where you can join them on a virtual chase for Raees much like the movie premise itself. All the true blue Shah Rukh Khan fans get to unravel interesting clues on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and you might be the lucky winner to meet the King Khan himself.

Shop CJ is interactive, innovative and creative, especially in the T-Commerce genre. They make shopping easier and more accessible to those who are still not used to the e-commerce trend.

In the January release, SRK aka Raees, is constantly at loggerheads with determined cop Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Set in Gujarat, the movie traces the story of a bootlegger’s business acquisitions. Is SRK a good guy or a bad guy? Directed by Rahul Dholakia and produced by Red Chillies and Excel Entertainment, the flick is slated to open on 25 January, 2017.

For more interesting titbits, keep hooked to Shop CJ!!!