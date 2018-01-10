Home > Movie News > Movie News
Looking forward to work with Deepika: Vishal Bhardwaj

By TellychakkarTeam
10 Jan 2018 06:37 PM
10 Jan 2018

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, who will direct Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone in a yet untitled film, says he is looking forward to work with the actress as he likes her body of work.

Talking about the film which was earlier supposed to be directed by his assistant director Honey Trehan, Bhardwaj said,"I wrote the script of that film one to two years ago, but now I am directing it. So I am looking forward to work with Deepika because I like her body of work.”

"She is a beautiful actress and I feel the camera loves her," he added. 

He is also excited about collaborating with Irrfan.

"After a long time, I am doing a full-fledged film with Irrfan as a main protagonist. After Maqbool, I worked with him in Saat Khoon Maaf and Haider in which he had small roles. So, I am really excited that I am getting an opportunity to work with Irrfan in full-fledged film," he said.

Bhardwaj spoke to the media on Tuesday at "Sakhi ri" song launch of his close friend Kay Kay Menon's upcoming film Vodka Diaries. His wife Rekha was also with him.

On the buzz over Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavat, which is now slated to release on January 25, Bhardwaj said, "I am really happy that Padmavatis releasing and it is getting a proper release. But I have read that the film is not releasing in Rajasthan, so I am feeling little sad for it as I feel that film should have been released in the entire country when the censor board has given green signal to it.”

In other news, the Supreme Court has modified its earlier order on playing the national anthem in cinema halls and has made it non-mandatory.

Reacting to that, Bhardwaj opined, “I feel we should not argue about Supreme Court's judgment because it is our apex court and they have given right verdict that it should not be mandatory."

(Source: IANS) 

