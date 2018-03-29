Home > Movie News > Movie News
Love for 'Hichki' is very precious for me, says Rani

29 Mar 2018

Mumbai: Actress Rani Mukerji, who has made a comeback on the silver screen with Hichki, says the love and blessings she has got for the film are very precious for her.

In six-days, Hichki has collected Rs. 22.70 crore net at the box-office, read a statement.

Overwhelmed with the response, Rani told IANS over phone, “It feels lovely, just the fact that there are so many people who make me feel so belonged to their family. For me there is nothing more precious than this... The love of my audiences and the blessings of all the elders."

In Hichki, the 40-year-old actress plays the character of Naina Mathur who is suffering from the Tourette Syndrome, a nervous system disorder that forces an individual to make involuntary repetitive movements or sounds.

Rani finds it heart-warming to see such overwhelming reactions by the elderly audience.

What do you think of Rani Mukherji?

"Also the young fans who have probably not seen my work in the last four years, just for them to go to the cinema halls and watch it, I think it's a really nice thing," she added.

Yash Raj Films' Hichki, which is directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and produced by Maneesh Sharma, focuses on turning disadvantages into opportunities and staring down at challenges that life throws at one and ultimately winning over them.

(Source: IANS)

