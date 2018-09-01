Love Sonia Actresses worked closely with Victims of Human Trafficking

Mumbai, 31st August 2018: Director Tabrez Noorani’s Love Sonia which explores the world of human trafficking is next to perfect in its description! Tabrez conducted workshops for his actors to help them get into the skin of their characters authentically. He even made sure that Mrunal Thakur and Riya Sisodiya meet a few victims of sex trafficking.

Mrunal who breathes Sonia in the film said, “It was extremely sad to hear stories about how these girls ended up in the flesh trade. They were initially shy but eventually opened up and shared incidents that shook me and were difficult to get out of my head.”

Mrunal and Riya shot many of their scenes in the presence of the victims. Tabrez gave them only situations to act out without dialogues so they could improvise with the girls. Tabrez who has kept the movie very real said, “From day one, I wanted this film to be authentic. Therefore, it was important to me to give the actors as much information as possible. Whenever I could have them meet people we were portraying in the film, I did that. I wanted them to absorb the surroundings where the story takes place. The more research the better, and the actors all embraced this process.”

The film has a strong ensemble cast including Freida Pinto, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao, Richa Chadha, Anupam Kher, Adil Hussain, Sai Tamhankar, Sunny Parwar, Demi Moore, Mark Duplass, Noorani is introducing Mrunal Thakur as well as Riya Sisodiya.

Directed by Tabrez Noorani, Love Sonia is produced by Tamasha Talkies, David Womark, and Tabrez Noorani. Presented by Samraaj Talkies in association with India Take One Productions, Cinemantra Entertainment, Media Dynasty Consulting Group and Prime Focus Group, the film is slated to release on 14th September 2018.