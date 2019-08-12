Made me look like the bad guy, says Pakistani lady who "yelled" at Priyanka Chopra at Beautycon LA

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra Jonas has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood as well as Hollywood. The actress is considered as a global icon. She is not only known for her work but also her generous side. However, the actress, who recently attended Beautycon LA, landed herself into a controversy.
Yesterday, a video of a Pakistani woman, who alleged that Priyanka supported nuclear war despite being a UN ambassador, hit the internet. It all happened when a Pakistani woman yelled at her for her Jai Hind tweet, in February. After the video went viral, the girl names Ayesha Malik has now come out on social media and tweeted further on the incident.
The girl in question took to social media and in a series of Tweet wrote, ‘Hi, I’m the girl that “yelled” at Priyanka Chopra. It was hard listening to her say, “we should be neighbors and love each other” — swing that advice over to your PM. Both India and Pakistan were in danger. And instead she tweeted out in favor for nuclear war.” She went on to say, ‘It took me back to when I couldn’t reach my family because of the blackouts and how scared/helpless I was. She gaslit me and turned the narrative around on me being the “bad guy” — as a UN ambassador this was so irresponsible.’
It took me back to when I couldn’t reach my family because of the blackouts and how scared/helpless I was.— Ayesha Malik (@Spishaa) August 11, 2019
She gaslit me and turned the narrative around on me being the “bad guy” — as a UN ambassador this was so irresponsible.
Priyanka Chopra tweeted during a time when we were this close to sending nukes to one another. Instead of advocating for peace she tweeted in support of the Indian army pic.twitter.com/LhbMkOW59v— Ayesha Malik (@Spishaa) August 11, 2019
That Pakistani girl who jumped @priyankachopra was very disrespectful! #BeautyconLA smh i was supposed to be the next one to ask a question but she ruined it for all pic.twitter.com/KrLWsLEACa— Kadi (@ItsnotKadi) August 10, 2019
