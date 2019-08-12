News

Made me look like the bad guy, says Pakistani lady who "yelled" at Priyanka Chopra at Beautycon LA

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra Jonas has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood as well as Hollywood. The actress is considered as a global icon. She is not only known for her work but also her generous side. However, the actress, who recently attended Beautycon LA, landed herself into a controversy. 

Yesterday, a video of a Pakistani woman, who alleged that Priyanka supported nuclear war despite being a UN ambassador, hit the internet. It all happened when a Pakistani woman yelled at her for her Jai Hind tweet, in February. After the video went viral, the girl names Ayesha Malik has now come out on social media and tweeted further on the incident.

The girl in question took to social media and in a series of Tweet wrote, ‘Hi, I’m the girl that “yelled” at Priyanka Chopra. It was hard listening to her say, “we should be neighbors and love each other” — swing that advice over to your PM. Both India and Pakistan were in danger. And instead she tweeted out in favor for nuclear war.” She went on to say, ‘It took me back to when I couldn’t reach my family because of the blackouts and how scared/helpless I was. She gaslit me and turned the narrative around on me being the “bad guy” — as a UN ambassador this was so irresponsible.’ 


Later, she shared the video of her side asking Peecee a question, captioning the video she wrote, ‘Priyanka Chopra tweeted during a time when we were this close to sending nukes to one another. Instead of advocating for peace she tweeted in support of the Indian army.” She also said,” “Whenever you’re don’t venting”. Sorry, didn’t realize that speaking on a humanitarian crisis was “venting”’

Yesterday, there was also a story where the same Pakistani Woman was recorded saying, ‘You are United Nations Goodwill ambassador for Peace and you are encouraging nuclear war in Pakistan. There is no way you are in this ...As a Pakistani, millions of people, like ,me, have supported you in your business.” Absolutely unfazed, Priyanka said, “I hear you!” “I have many, many friends from Pakistan and I am from India,’ said the former Miss World, oozing cool confidence. ‘War is not something I’m really fond of but I am patriotic, so I’m sorry if I hurt sentiments to people who do love me and have loved me,’ she added.

She concluded saying, ‘But I think that all of us have a, sort of, middle ground that we all have to walk. Just like you probably do as well. The way that you came at me right now... girl, don’t yell. We’re all here for love.’
