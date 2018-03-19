Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Madhuri takes Sridevi's place in Abhishek Varman's film

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Mar 2018 05:15 PM

Mumbai: Madhuri Dixit has been cast in a role which was to be played by Sridevi in Abhishek Varman's new directorial, the late actress' daughter Janhvi Kapoor said on Monday.

"Abhishek Varman's next film was very close to mom's heart... Dad, Khushi and I are thankful to Madhuriji for now being a part of this beautiful film," Janhvi posted on her Instagram page.

What do you think about Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi Kapoor?

She also shared a warm photograph featuring Madhuri and Sridevi, who were considered professional rivals at one point in their careers.

Sridevi, last seen on-screen in Mom, breathed her last on 24 February in Dubai.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Madhuri Dixit, Janhvi Kapoor, Abhishek Varman, Sridevi Kapoor,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Udann's 1000 episodes completion party!

Udann's 1000 episodes completion party!
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Holi celebrations on the sets of Yeh Rishta

Holi celebrations on the sets of Yeh Rishta
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Shritama Mukherjee
Shritama Mukherjee
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij

poll

Which TV actress looks pretty with a nose ring?

Which TV actress looks pretty with a nose ring?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Will you miss watching Shaleen Malhotra in Laado 2?

Will you miss watching Shaleen Malhotra in Laado 2?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days