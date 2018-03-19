Madhuri takes Sridevi's place in Abhishek Varman's film

Mumbai: Madhuri Dixit has been cast in a role which was to be played by Sridevi in Abhishek Varman's new directorial, the late actress' daughter Janhvi Kapoor said on Monday.

"Abhishek Varman's next film was very close to mom's heart... Dad, Khushi and I are thankful to Madhuriji for now being a part of this beautiful film," Janhvi posted on her Instagram page.

She also shared a warm photograph featuring Madhuri and Sridevi, who were considered professional rivals at one point in their careers.

Sridevi, last seen on-screen in Mom, breathed her last on 24 February in Dubai.

(Source: IANS)