Magicbricks signs National Award winner Ayushmann Khurrana & Kriti Sanon as Brand Ambassadors

MUMBAI: Magicbricks, India’s No.1 property site, today announced that it has signed up Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon as its brand ambassadors. The two popular actors will feature in various Magicbricks' campaigns in the future.



At a time when the brand is delivering strong revenue growth and leading the category, the on-boarding of these two popular Bollywood actors points to a stepping up of marketing investments as the brand chases aggressive traffic and market share.



Commenting on the occasion, Prasun Kumar, Marketing Head, Magicbricks, said: “Being the category leader, Magicbricks has always been at the forefront of capturing consumers’ imagination driven by deep insights. With our scale and size we have now decided to associate ourselves with two leading actors to drive bigger consideration and preference for the brand. Both Ayushmann and Kriti have a huge fan following and that is going to help the brand penetrate newer segments. I welcome Ayushmann and Kriti to the Magicbricks family and hope for a long and fruitful association.”



The actors, who have a bevy of hits, are also equally excited about their association with Magicbricks. Ayushmann and Kriti’s high audience reach and mass relatability, thanks to the kind of films they have done, will surely add to this association.



Talking about his association with Magicbricks, Ayushmann said: “Throughout my career, I have shifted homes, starting from a humble PG to where I am today. Magicbricks connects with the deepest desires of every Indian to own their own home. Magicbricks is the largest and the No.1 player in the online real estate industry and associating with a leader brand gives me the opportunity to connect with the masses.”



An equally elated Kriti added: “Property seeking journey can often be hectic. I have seen my friends and family shifting homes every now and then and how hectic it can be. It is always great to have a brand like Magicbricks that stays with you through every step of the process. Magicbricks as a brand evokes lot of emotions because having your own home is always special. It feels splendid to be part of a brand that is involved in people’s home buying journey.”



With active property listings in excess of 1 million and by increasing its reach to 16,000 plus localities in the country, Magicbricks consolidated its position as the preferred online real estate platform for all buyers and sellers.



Out of 1 million properties, 58% are for sale and 42% for rent and 2.1 lakh Exclusive Listings posted only on its platform by individual property owners from across 700 towns and cities. Be it residential, luxury, rental, commercial, PG or co-living, Magicbricks now has a wide range of listings across all categories and multiple budget segments. With a widespread of properties, Magicbricks now enjoys more than 60% of all online listings in India.