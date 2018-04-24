Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Mainak Bhaumik's unreleased film, Aami vs Tumi, releases on digital media

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Apr 2018 07:02 PM

KOLKATA: Director Mainak Bhaumik’s film Aami vs Tumi, which underwent some issues having a theatrical release, finally released on digital media.

The film has started streaming from 21 April on Hoichoi, a digital Bengali entertainment content platform. It is available under the Hoichoi Original Film category.

Aami vs Tumi was shot in 2011, and since then has been involved in a series of controversies which delayed the release to this extent before Hoichoi came into the picture.

The Bengali flick depicts Rahul, a struggling musician and Trina, a working woman's roller-coaster romantic ride as they are about to embark upon the path of marriage.

Rahul and Trina, the lead characters are played by then real-life married couple Rahul Banerjee and Priyanka Sarkar whereas their friends are played by prominent faces like Anindya Chatterjee, Ahona Panda, and Biswanath Basu.

Priyanka said, “We had immense fun during the shoot, and after waiting for years, finally the movie will be out for people to watch. I am waiting to hear everyone's feedback.”

“And in some way, I am glad that it got released through a digital platform like Hoichoi. My first web series is also streaming there hence, there is an emotional connect with Hoichoi,” she added.

Keep visiting this space for more updates.   

Tags > Mainak Bhaumik, Aami vs Tumi, Hoichoi Original Film category, Bengali entertainment content platform, Anindya Chatterjee, Ahona Panda, Biswanath Basu,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In pics: Trailer launch of Sanju

In pics: Trailer launch of Sanju
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Celebs at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film...

Celebs at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Chhavi Mittal
Chhavi Mittal
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Darshan Pandya
Darshan Pandya
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal

poll

Which show based on ‘Triple Talaq’ is your favourite?

Which show based on ‘Triple Talaq’ is your favourite?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Kapil Sharma is at fault in the entire controversy?

Do you think Kapil Sharma is at fault in the entire controversy?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days