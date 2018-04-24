Mainak Bhaumik's unreleased film, Aami vs Tumi, releases on digital media

KOLKATA: Director Mainak Bhaumik’s film Aami vs Tumi, which underwent some issues having a theatrical release, finally released on digital media.

The film has started streaming from 21 April on Hoichoi, a digital Bengali entertainment content platform. It is available under the Hoichoi Original Film category.

Aami vs Tumi was shot in 2011, and since then has been involved in a series of controversies which delayed the release to this extent before Hoichoi came into the picture.

The Bengali flick depicts Rahul, a struggling musician and Trina, a working woman's roller-coaster romantic ride as they are about to embark upon the path of marriage.

Rahul and Trina, the lead characters are played by then real-life married couple Rahul Banerjee and Priyanka Sarkar whereas their friends are played by prominent faces like Anindya Chatterjee, Ahona Panda, and Biswanath Basu.

Priyanka said, “We had immense fun during the shoot, and after waiting for years, finally the movie will be out for people to watch. I am waiting to hear everyone's feedback.”

“And in some way, I am glad that it got released through a digital platform like Hoichoi. My first web series is also streaming there hence, there is an emotional connect with Hoichoi,” she added.

