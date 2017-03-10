Malayalam actress Bhavana gets engaged

Popular Malayalam actress Bhavana on Thursday got engaged to Kannada producer Naveen in a small ceremony in the presence of family and close friends here, a source said.

"Bhavana and Naveen got engaged earlier today. It was a very private affair. The wedding is most likely to happen in August," a source close to Bhavana told IANS.

Actor Anoop Menon congratulated the couple via a Facebook post.

"No two ways about it, the best couple in recent times. I'm so happy for dearest Bhavna and Naveen. And for those who don't know him in person, he is a gem. Wishing them a great life ahead," Menon wrote.

In a photo from the engagement ceremony, which has leaked online, actress Manju Warrier and a few others can be seen with the couple.

A popular face among all the four southern film industries, Bhavana has been in a relationship with Naveen for nearly four years.

She is currently shooting for Malayalam films "Adam" and "Honey Bee 2".