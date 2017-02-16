In Mandobasar Galpo, people will see a different chemistry between Parambrata and me: Paoli Dam

Actress Paoli Dam, who is playing a film director in her upcoming Bengali flick, a romantic thriller titled “Mandobasar Galpo” which also stars Parambrata Chattopadhyay as a psychiatrist, says that she enjoyed playing a director for the first time.

At the trailer and music launch of the film, which was held at a popular book store of Kolkata, she said about the film and her role in it to Tellychakkar.com, “I am playing the role of a nationally acclaimed film director and I loved playing my part. I have never played a director before. Directors are meant to be the captain of the ship. All decisions are made by the director so onscreen I was enjoying that and it was a lovely unit to work with.”

“I think Mandobasar Galpo is a very beautiful thriller. It’s an emotional film also,” she added.

We hear that the film is the story of an obsessive lover. When quizzed how challenging was it to pull off the character, she commented, “It was extremely challenging. I won’t call my character an obsessive lover. Obsession comes into her life but before that a major tragedy happens in her life. She loses the person whom she loved and had wanted to settle down with in life. And that brings a drastic change in her life. She quits herself from making cinema.”

“Then after a long time, Dr. Sayantan (played by Parambrata), a psychiatrist and a common friend of her and her boyfriend brings a producer for her so that she can make a film. As a friend, somewhere he felt that if she can be brought back to cinema she can recover soon. So, a lot of things happen in her life and that’s what Mandobasar Galpo is,” she added.

Paoli has worked with Parambrata in a couple of films. So, when asked to share her experience of working with him in this film, she quipped, “See, Param and I go a long way together from our Kaalbela times. After that we have worked in some very important films but in Mandobasar Galpo my character’s interpretation was more with Indrasish (Roy)’s character compared to Param’s character.”

“Of course, I always enjoy working with Param. It’s like coming back to home and our chemistry is always good on screen but in this film I think people will watch a different chemistry which is not of usual of Paoli and Param’s chemistry,” she added with a smile.

Produced by Eylex Motion Pictures and directed by Tathagata Banerjee, the film is slated to release in 24 March.

