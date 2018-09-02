News

'Manto' to be screened at BFI London Film Festival

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Sep 2018 08:00 PM

Mumbai: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Manto, which is helmed by actress-filmmaker Nandita Das, will be screened at the 62nd BFI London Film Festival.

"Since Fire, my first film 22 years ago, I have shown my film at the London Film Festival. Over the years, many of my films have been screened there. I love the multicultural audience of London," Nandita said in a statement.

"BFI has had repeated screenings of Firaaq apart from showing at their festival. I am very much looking forward to taking Manto to the festival this October," she added.

The fest will go on from October 10-21. And Manto will be screened at the festival on October 11-12.

Manto, co-produced by HP Studios, Filmstoc and Viacom18 Motion Pictures, traces the life of writer Saadat Hasan Manto. Nawazuddin will be seen bringing the character to life.

The film follows the most tumultuous years in the life of iconoclastic writer Manto and those of the countries -- India and Pakistan -- which Manto inhabited and chronicled. The film stars Rasika Dugal as Manto's wife and Tahir Raj Bhasin, Rishi Kapoor and Divya Dutta in key roles.

Tags > Manto, BFI London Film Festival, screened, Nandita Das, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choice winner

Slideshow

Love Story of Abhi & Pragya

Love Story of Abhi & Pragya
more slideshows Click Here

pic of the day
Erica Fernandes

Pyaar

more pics Click Here

Hot Downloads

Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Aalesha
Aalesha
Simple Kaul
Simple Kaul
Shama Sikandar
Shama Sikandar
Himanshu Soni
Himanshu Soni
Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra
Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit

poll

Which show’s upcoming season are you looking forward to?

Which show’s upcoming season are you looking forward to?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which fresh pairing are you looking forward to?

Which fresh pairing are you looking forward to?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days