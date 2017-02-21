Hot Downloads

'Masakali' made me famous: Sonam Kapoor

21 Feb 2017 12:07 PM
Remember Sonam Kapoor swaying to the tunes of Oscar-winning music composer A.R. Rahman's "Masakali" with a pigeon on her head in "Delhi-6"? The actress says the song made her famous.

"Delhi-6", which tells the story of an NRI, who returns with his ailing grandmother to his homeland and gets caught in a bizarre temple-mosque dispute arising out of monkey man menace in the heart of Delhi, clocked eight years of its release on the silver screen on Monday.

"The song that made me famous! I remember this so well, I was young joyful with no worries in the world," Sonam tweeted on Monday.

The "Neerja" actress also said that the song was a symbol of freedom.

"'Masakali' was a symbol of freedom and love... Abhishek Bachchan and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra... Eight years of 'Delhi-6'," she added.

The actress will next be seen in "Veere Di Wedding". She will be seen sharing screen space with actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar.

(Source: IANS)

