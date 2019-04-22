News

Media should give Nysa a break: Kajol

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Apr 2019 12:54 PM

Mumbai: Actress Kajol has responded to the question of her daughter Nysa Devgn making a Hindi film debut by saying that media and other people should give her a break and some space.

Kajol was interacting with the media at Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award 2019 on Saturday in Mumbai.

Star couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol are often seen talking about how kids suffer a lot due to the star status of their parents.

Recently, during the promotion of 'Total Dhamaal' Ajay Devgn talked to a news agency and said that he and his wife are stars, therefore, he understands they will be scrutinized at some point. However, he said, Ajay finds it inappropriate when his kids go through the same level of judgment.

Talking about Nysa's career plans, Kajol said: "She (Nysa Devgn) is just 16 years old. I think you (media and people) can give her a break and some space. Recently, she has celebrated her 16th birthday. Right now, she is studying in 10th Standard and she is preparing for her board exams."

Sharing her feeling receiving an award at Dadasaheb Phalke Excellence Award, Kajol said: "It means a lot. Whenever you get an award, you feel really happy. I am really thankful for the jury."

Kajol was last seen onscreen in 'Helicopter Eela' which didn't do well at the box-office. Talking about her upcoming projects, she said: "As of now, there is absolutely nothing so, maybe I will take a two years' break, who knows? But yes, I am planning something. Hopefully, I will be able to announce it soon."

Source: IANS

Tags > Media should, Nysa a break, Kajol, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Ssharad Malhotra and Ripci Bhatia's wedding...

Ssharad Malhotra and Ripci Bhatia's wedding pictures
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
19 Apr 2019 07:58 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Do you also fe actor Ansh Bagri copies a Hollywood actor
Do you also fe actor Ansh Bagri copies a... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Amrapali Gupta
Amrapali Gupta
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Ashish Kapoor
Ashish Kapoor
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon

past seven days