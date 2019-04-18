Mehr Jesia skips Arjun Rampal’s sister’s event duo to Gabriella Demetriades?

MUMBAI: Arjun Rampal has made headlines not just for his work but also personal life. The actor, who is known for films like Rock On, Om Shanti Om, and Raajneeti, shocked everyone when he decided to end his 20-year-old marriage with Mehr Jesia.

Now, the Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat actor is making headlines for his relationship with the South African model, Gabriella Demetriades.

Recently, Arjun's sister, Komal, opened a beauty clinic at Hill Road, Bandra. Komal is well aware of her brother’s relationship with Gabriella, so, she invited her as well. What struck everyone present there was the entry of Arjun's daughter Mahika, who arrived without her mother.

Was Mehr not invited or had she chosen to stay away? Well, if present, Mehr would have naturally been uncomfortable.

