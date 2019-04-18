News

Mehr Jesia skips Arjun Rampal’s sister’s event duo to Gabriella Demetriades?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Apr 2019 07:26 PM

MUMBAIArjun Rampal has made headlines not just for his work but also personal life. The actor, who is known for films like Rock On, Om Shanti Om, and Raajneeti, shocked everyone when he decided to end his 20-year-old marriage with Mehr Jesia.  

Now, the Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat actor is making headlines for his relationship with the South African model, Gabriella Demetriades.

Recently, Arjun's sister, Komal, opened a beauty clinic at Hill Road, Bandra. Komal is well aware of her brother’s relationship with Gabriella, so, she invited her as well. What struck everyone present there was the entry of Arjun's daughter Mahika, who arrived without her mother.

Was Mehr not invited or had she chosen to stay away? Well, if present, Mehr would have naturally been uncomfortable.

What do you think about the same? Hit the comment section below. 

 
Tags > Mehr Jesia Rampal, Arjun Rampal, Komal, South African model, Gabriella Demetriades, Raajneeti, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
18 Apr 2019 09:27 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Zain Imam REVEALS the plot of Ek Bhram Sarwagunn Sampanna
Zain Imam REVEALS the plot of Ek Bhram Sarwagunn... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
18 Apr 2019 09:17 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Adnan Khan INJURED
Adnan Khan INJURED | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sargun Mehta
Sargun Mehta
Tulip Joshi
Tulip Joshi
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Itishree Singh
Bhairavi Goswami
Bhairavi Goswami
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh
Manish Naggdev
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Sumeet Vyas
Sumeet Vyas
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta

past seven days