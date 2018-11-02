News

Is Melvin Louis in LOVE with Esha Gupta?

MUMBAI: It was only a while ago that choreographer Melvin Louis was linked with actress Gauahar Khan. While Gauahar rubbished the rumours at times and even went on to say that it is personal when asked about her relationship with Melvin, looks like the man has found love in Esha Gupta.

Esha and Melvin both put up a picture and the two seem to be smitten kittens!

Take a look:

@egupta

@melvinlouis

But wasn’t Esha rumoured to be dating designer Nikhil Thampi?

Esha Gupta has long been friends with famed designer Nikhil Thampi. From wearing his creations to partying it up with the talented young designer, they look too good to be ignored! We spotted Nikhil’s comment on the picture stating that they need to talk about it to which Esha replied “Just dance...chill” with her eyes rolling.

So are they a couple or this is just a publicity gimmick? Whom does Esha look better with – Melvin or Nikhil?

choice winner

