Mika in ban-soup for 'anti-national' act

The Federation Of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), the mother body of all the 24 crafts of filmmaking, has banned singer Mika Singh aka Amrik Singh from any performance, recording, playback singing and acting in India "irrevocably forever".

The step was taken after Mika's performance at an event in Pakistan amid spiralling diplomatic uncertainty between the neighbours after New Delhi abrogated Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

A 30-second video clip tweeted by a Pakistani journalist showed Mika performing at an event after India's August 5 decision, and despite New Delhi severing all artistic and social ties with Islamabad in the aftermath of the removal of the Article 370 of the Constitution.

FWICE issued a statement on Wednesday in which they stated they are "deeply pained and anguished by the performance of singer, Mika Singh alias Amrik Singh at the wedding of former President of Pakistan Pervez Musharraf's cousin's daughter in Karachi, followed by height of tension and broken relations between India and Pakistan, which is shocking, shameful and shattering".

"Since the cultural bridge between India and Pakistan is under siege, his performance sent shivers down the spine of every Indian. Mika Singh's unbridled greed for money over the nation indicates a total non-application of mind and smacks of roguish, mala fide and traumatic intentions."

"We at FWICE have zero tolerance for such acts and unanimously condemn it as anti-national, unpatriotic and ghastly and totally ban Mika Singh alias Amrik Singh and the 14 crew members who participated in the presentation from any performance, recording, playback singing, acting in India," the statement further said.

"We humbly appeal the production houses, music directors, event managers, All India Radio, all FM stations, music companies, recording companies, national TV and satellite channels and others related, to boycott Mika Singh for any musical activity irrevocably forever."

Anybody dealing with Mika Singh will do so at their "own risk and will be boycotted".

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) also banned the singer from the Indian film industry.

