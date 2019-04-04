Mimi Chakraborty’s definition of home

KOLKATA: After a hard day's work, the comfort of home feels like heaven. Home is a special feeling, and now we have Mimi Chakraborty who has given a cute meaning to home.

The popular Bengali film actress took to her Twitter handle and shared a picture wherein she can be seen cuddling with her adorable pets.

She captioned the picture as, “Home is tis.” Take a look at her picture below:

On the professional front, Mimi Chakraborty is known for films like Crisscross, Posto, and Gangster. Recently, she made her singing debut by crooning an unplugged version of the popular song Keno Je Toke from her latest film Mon Jaane Na that also stars Yash Dasgupta.

Did you like her definition of home?