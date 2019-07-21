'Mission Mangal' trailer sets off meme fest

News

MUMBAI: The trailer of "Mission Mangal" has inspired hilarious memes from a section of social media.

Among the most popular ones was actor Akshay Kumar's dialogue: "Mujhe abhitaknahipatakaisekarenge, par karenge sir. Karna hi hoga (I still don't know how we will do it, but we will do it, sir. We have to o it)."

Carrying forward the spirit of the dialogue, a user wrote: "Engineering Student trying to complete entire syllabus one day before the exam."

Another user took on Akshay's dialogue: "Poore duniya to copy that" in a meme about exams. The user wrote: "Me carrying chits in examination hall".

"Mission Mangal", starring Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi, revolves around the all-women team of scientists who made India's Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) possible.

Sonakshi's dialogue, "Sirf 850 kilo fuel kesaath it's impossible. (It's impossible with just 850 kg fuel)," soon turned into a meme on Twitter.

Many users compared it to the pathetic traffic situation in their respective cities.

A dialogue by veteran actor Dalip Tahil from the film was not spared either.

"The chances of this mission succeeding is less than 1%," Tahil is seen saying in the trailer.

"Karan Johar not launching a star kid," a user applied Tahil's dialogue to take a dig at Karan Johar's penchant at only promoting the careers of industry kids in his films.

"Mission Mangal" is set to release on August 15.

(Source : IANS) 

