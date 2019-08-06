News

Must Check: Imtiaz Ali shares a HEARTFELT post of THIS man

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Aug 2019 12:20 PM

MUMBAI: Imtiaz Ali, who is known for directing films like Jab We Met, Love Aaj Kal and Rockstar, recently shared a heartfelt story of an auto rickshaw driver. 

The filmmaker, who is also known for films like Tamasha and Jab Harry Met Sejal, took to his Facebook page and posted an experience of humanity, when an auto rickshaw driver came to his help on a rainy night in Mumbai. The auto driver offered him a ride while the director was walking without cover in the heavy rains. In fact, when he said that he has no money, the driver insisted on giving him a ride for free. The story touched the heart of the social media users and they soon started commenting on his post. 

Imtiaz’s post read, "night walk in the rain! the auto rickshaw came along and asked if I wanted a ride. I refused, he asked again - it was raining and I was without cover. I had checked my wallet, I smiled at him and said I had no money. He looked at me and asked me to sit in, he would drop me without money. I asked him to carry on and get some other client and do his job. He said it was raining and I would get wet. He asked me to sit in, he would drop me. I sat and he drove. Soon a car stopped the rickshaw - it was a couple who wanted a selfie with me. The autorickshaw guy looked at me. He asked me if I was Imtiaz Ali. He said he would want a selfie with me. I told him I would want a selfie with him as well." 

Take a look below:



Speaking about his upcoming projects, Imtiaz has wrapped up the shooting of his latest directorial project which stars Kartik Aryan and Sara Ali Khan. 
