News

My camaraderie with Dulquer Salmaan has always been good: Sikandar Kher

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Aug 2018 09:38 PM

NEW DELHI: Actor Sikandar Kher will be acting with Dulquer Salmaan for the first time, but their friendship began even before the Malayalam star made his acting debut in 2012 with the film Second Show.

The actors have been cast for The Zoya Factor, based on author Anuja Chauhan's novel of the same name.

While Sikandar has already started shooting for it, Dulquer will soon join the team.

Asked about working with him, Sikandar said, "Yeah, he will be joining us as well. I have known Dulquer for a very long time... much before he became an actor.

"He is a really nice and cool guy. He is soft-spoken and wonderful. We went for workshops together. I am looking forward (to work with him). He is a friend. My camaraderie with him has always been good. It will be like having a friend on the set which just makes it so much easier."

Sikandar is also working with actor Sanjay Kapoor for the first time.

"He is great fun on set. He has got an amazing energy and a great sense of humour," said the Woodstock Villa actor, who will play actress Sonam Kapoor's on-screen brother in The Zoya Factor.

He is also shooting for Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW).

"Right now I am going to shoot for RAW, which is a film that I am finishing. So, I am going for shooting for RAW and at night, I will go and shoot for The Zoya Factor. It will be my first double shift ever. I am looking forward to do that," said Sikandar.

Tags > Sikandar Kher, The Zoya Factor, Anuja Chauhan, Salman Khan, Bollywood, movies, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choice winner

pic of the day
Erica Fernandes

Pyaar

more pics Click Here

Slideshow

Voot announces premium web series

Voot announces premium web series
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Ruslaan Mumtaz
Ruslaan Mumtaz
Tanaaz Currim
Tanaaz Currim
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Barun Sobti
Barun Sobti
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Jasmine May
Jasmine May
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Suyyash Rai
Suyyash Rai
Karan Grover
Karan Grover

poll

Which show’s upcoming season are you looking forward to?

Which show’s upcoming season are you looking forward to?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which fresh pairing are you looking forward to?

Which fresh pairing are you looking forward to?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days