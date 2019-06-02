“My parents taught me how to maintain a work life balance” – Saif Ali Khan

The Nawab of Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan introduced StarPlus’ latest Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum through an unconventional promo. Saif Ali Khan could easily relate to this storyline, because his parents share a similar story. Mansoor Ali Khan, Saif’s father was an Indian cricketer and also the former captain of the Indian team. Whereas Saif’s mother, Sharmila Tagore was a phenomenal actress through the 60s till the 90s. Two people with such polar opposite professions who had super hectic schedules didn’t let the spark in their love die because they balanced their lives. Both of them gained immense love and respect in their respective fields and were bound by the thread of love.

Saif Ali Khan on being asked about his parents shared, “At a very early age, I have learnt to respect the various differences that come in the way of a relationship. This is because my parents had disparate professional lives – my father was a cricketer and my mother a renowned actress. Despite their hectic schedules, they balanced their personal life and didn’t let work act as a hurdle. They respected and supported each other throughout their life and truly inspired me to follow their footsteps. The show’s storyline happens to be very relatable to me as even Dipika and Karan have really different careers like my parents did and this intrigued me to associate with the show.”

StarPlus is all set to launch a riveting show, ‘Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum’ that highlights a very relatable storyline. The story revolves around how a polar opposite couple that has a lot of love for each other but does not get the time to express it. Deeply adored actor of television, Dipika Kakar will be seen donning the role of an actor while the very talented Karan V Grover will be seen playing the role of a cardiologist. Get ready for a journey of reflection and entertainment with Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.