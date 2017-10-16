Actor Sharad Kelkar, who has turned producer with Marathi film "Idak", says his passion has always been acting and he doesnt consider himself a producer in the true sense.

Directed by Deepak Gawade and backed by Sharad's Kiah Films banner along with Baishakhi Banerjee, Keerti Gaekwad Kelkar and Ashwani Rajgarhia, "Idak" will have its premiere at the 19th Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival with Star on Monday.

"The fact that our film got selected is a great achievement in itself for a first-time production. I have produced the film but I am not a producer in the true sense. My passion has always been acting and I will continue to do so," Sharad said in a statement.

"But, it's not often when you hear a beautiful script which has the potential to transcend into a beautiful film and wish to be a part of it. And that happened with ‘Idak'. On hearing the script for the first time, I totally loved the idea and the story and couldn't resist making it myself," he added.

The film, which focuses on the journey of a man and his goat, features Sandip Pathankar, Usha Naik, Sneha Wagh and Suhas Palshikar.

(Source: IANS)