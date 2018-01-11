Home > Movie News > Movie News
Naseeruddin, Mithun taken on-board for the film on Shastri

By TellychakkarTeam
11 Jan 2018 03:38 PM
11 Jan 2018 03:38 PM

On Lal Bahadur Shastri's 52nd death anniversary on Thursday, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri announced that he has roped in veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah and Mithun Chakaraborty for a movie on the former Prime Minister's controversial death.

The investigative thriller film is titled "The Tashkent Files".

"A film on the biggest cover-up of a free India required that we work with great actors with credibility. Both Naseer and Mithunda are multiple-time National Award winners. It is a privilege to work with such involved and passionate actors of our times," Agnihotri said.

The movie will have two sides to the narrative and its story is a crowd-sourced idea, said a statement by the makers.

On Thursday, Agnihotri tweeted: "On this day, our second PM Lal Bahadur Shashtri died mysteriously in Tashkent. Was it heart attack or poison? Even after 52 years, the truth of the biggest cover-up of free India has been denied to his family, followers, citizens. After years of research, I present 'The Tashkent Files'."

The director will cast a prominent actor for the role of Shastri. The announcement will happen soon. The film goes on floors next week. 

