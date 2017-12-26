Hot Downloads

News

Nawab Shah joins the cast of Sanjay Dutt’s Torbaaz

Vinay MR Mishra's picture
By Vinay MR Mishra
26 Dec 2017 03:49 PM
26 Dec 2017 03:49 PM | Vinay MR Mishra

The cast and crew of Sanjay Dutt’s upcoming film Torbaaz has already began the shooting of the film in Kyrgyzstan. TellyChakkar was the first to report that Bollywood beauty Nargis Fakhri has been finalised opposite Sanjay Dutt in the war based film. Later, we also reported that Bigg Boss fame Rahul Dev has also bagged a role in the film.

The latest TellyChakkar has heard is that popular actor Nawab Shah has joined the cast of the upcoming movie. Nawab who was last seen on silver screen in Dilwale (2015) will be coming back on the 70mm screens with this film. Per the information we have gathered, Nawab will be playing an integral part in the narrative. He would soon join the cast and crew for the shooting.

(Also Read: Rahul Dev to fight Sanjay Dutt in Torbaaz)

The popular actor has been part of many TV shows like Nagarjuna. On the other hand, he is a quite a known face in the movie circuit for being part of big films like Don2, Humshakals and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

The war film is directed by Girish Malik and focuses on the poignant story of Afghanistani children suffering due to the war impact country. It is produced by Raju Chadha and Rahul Mittra.

We tried contacting Nawab for a comment; however we couldn’t get through to him.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more such juicy updates.





