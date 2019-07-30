News

New song of "Pranaam" released

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Jul 2019 12:37 PM

MUMBAI: The second song of the film "Pranaam" has been released.

The song "Zindagi" is sung by Ankit Tiwari, who has in the past delivered hit numbers in "Aashiqui 2", "Ek Villain" and "Roy".

Preanaam marks the return of actor Rajeev Khandelwal to the big screen, and is directed by Sanjeev Jaiswal and produced by Rajnish Ram Puri.

"We wanted to create a film that includes romance and action. The film's songs like 'Sirf tu' and 'Zindagi' reveal romance in the script. Along with the action, these songs will keep viewers hooked to the story," Puri promised.

A highlight of the film is the chemistry between Rajeev Khandelwal and Sameksha Singh. Ankit Tiwari's music works at underlining that chemistry. Rajeev plays the son of a peon who dreams of becoming an IAS officer but ends up becoming a gangster.

Local artists Udayvir Singh, Ganesh Pandit, Saif and Yogesh will be seen sharing screen space with the popular Bollywood actors.

The film has been made under the banner of Rudraksh Adventures and its entire shooting has happened in Uttar Pradesh.

"Pranaam" releases on August 9.

(Source: IANS)

 

Tags > Pranaam, Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, Roy, Rajnish Ram Puri, Rajeev Khandelwal, Udayvir Singh, Ganesh Pandit, Saif, Yogesh, Bollywood actors, Rudraksh Adventures,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Taarak Mehta team celebrates on completing 11...

Taarak Mehta team celebrates on completing 11 years
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In pics:Nach Baliye 9 team celebrates the success...

In pics:Nach Baliye 9 team celebrates the success of grand launch
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Amit Tandon
Amit Tandon
Aakanksha Juneja
Aakanksha Juneja
Ronit Roy
Ronit Roy
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Shubhangi Atre
Shubhangi Atre
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sana Khan
Sana Khan
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi

past seven days