News

Newbie Pranati excited about 'Love Aaj Kal 2'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Jul 2019 06:10 PM

MUMBAI:  Budding actress Pranati Rai Prakash is excited working in Imtiaz Ali's upcoming "Love Aaj Kal 2", which stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan

"Imtiaz sir has been my favorite director since childhood, ever since I watched ï¿½Jab We Met', and am an admirer of his art-like work -- the way he captures emotions and presents love in myriad moods. Being directed by him is a dream come true. I wish for many more (opportunities to work with Ali)," Pranati said.

She ventured into acting with the web-series "Poison" and made her Bollywood debut recently with "Family Of Thakurganj". 

The film is a sequel to "Love Aaj Kal", the 2009 romantic-comedy film starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor. 

(Source: IANS)

 

Tags > Love Aaj Kal, Imtiaz Ali, Jab We Met, Saif Ali Khan, Kartik Aryan, Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Bollywood,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
26 Jul 2019 07:39 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Naamkarann actress Sayantani Ghosh spills secrets about her personal life
Naamkarann actress Sayantani Ghosh spills secrets... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
26 Jul 2019 05:35 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Sunny and Rannvijay react to 'Worst pickup lines'
Sunny and Rannvijay react to 'Worst pickup... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Sarah Jane Dias
Sarah Jane Dias
Manish Raisinghan
Manish Raisinghan
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Remo D'Souza
Remo D'Souza
Priyal Gor
Priyal Gor
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala

past seven days