No baby right now, says Bipasha Basu

By TellychakkarTeam
28 Mar 2017 12:07 PM
28 Mar 2017 12:07 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Actress Bipasha Basu has denied all rumours about being pregnant and says curiosity about it is a "tad annoying".

There were reports stating that Bipasha, who tied the knot with actor Karan Singh Grover last April, is expecting her first child.

Taking to Twitter, the 38-year-old actress shot down rumours and said that whenever it happens she would share it with her fans and followers.

"The curiosity about me being pregnant...is sweet and a tad annoying. I am sorry to disappoint the people who are so eager for this to happen," Bipasha tweeted on Tuesday morning.

"We are not planning to have a baby right now. When we do plan..it will be joyous news which we will share with our well wishers then," she added.

The actress, who was last seen on screen in the 2015 horror film "Alone" starring alongside Karan, said the she is a straight forward person.

"The constant guessing game is tiring..as am more than straightforward person. So please do not believe anything that gets written. Thank you all," she added.

(Source: IANS)

Latest

