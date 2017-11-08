Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has rubbished rumours and reports of a romantic dream sequence between Rani Padmavati and the invader Allauddin Khilji in his forthcoming movie "Padmavati".

"There is no interaction whatsoever between the characters played by Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh," Bhansali said.

A video recording by Bhansali declaring zero interaction between Rani Padmavti and Khilji is expected to be put out.

A source close to Bhansali said: "We've been going hoarse saying there is absolutely no dream sequence featuring Deepika and Ranveer. They haven't shot together in 'Padmavati' for a single day. We don't know who started this rumour of the two being together.

"It has caused monstrous mischief for the project and created havoc with Mr Bhansali's peace of mind."

In a latest interview to Filmfare, Singh has also said he has no scenes with Deepika.

To a question whether having Deepika, with whom he shares a personal equation, as his co-star in this "stressful film" helped, Ranveer said: "I have no scenes with her in this film at all. But it's nice to have someone you can confide in. It's comforting...."

There have been protests galore against the movie, which is slated to release on December 1. Shri Rajput Karni Sena, an organisation of the Rajput community, and the Sarv Brahmin Mahasabha, a Brahmin community organisation, have decided to oppose the release of the film if "facts are distorted".

Even Jaipur's former princess Diya Kumari has said that no film should hurt the sentiments of a community by "twisting historical facts".

Distributors in Rajasthan are wary about releasing the movie amidst the growing voices against the period drama.

