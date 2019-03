MUMBAI: Actor Sanjay Dutt has said he will not take part in politics or contest the Lok Sabha elections.

But he declared that he was in full support of his sister and former Mumbai MP Priya Dutt.

"The rumour about me contesting the Lok Sabha elections is not true. I stand with my country and in full support for my sister Priya Dutt," tweeted the son of late actor-politician Sunil Dutt.

Source: IANS