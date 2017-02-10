Hot Downloads

Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Joker
Joker
Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover
Mohit Malhotra
Mohit Malhotra
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Sweta Keswani
Sweta Keswani
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh

quickie
Leenesh Mattoo

I want the power of invisibility: Leenesh Mattoo

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

Slideshow

Shahid and Kangana promote 'Rangoon' on...

Shahid and Kangana promote 'Rangoon' on The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
10 Feb 2017 03:57 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Maha Episode: Arjun-Maya's Grand Wedding
Maha Episode: Arjun-Maya's Grand Wedding | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

Who is your favourite 'Chocolate boy' of TV?

Who is your favourite 'Chocolate boy' of TV?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Not upset being replaced in 'Jolly LLB 2': Arshad Warsi

By TellychakkarTeam
10 Feb 2017 02:12 PM
10 Feb 2017 02:12 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Actor Arshad Warsi, who played the lead in the 2013 courtroom drama "Jolly LLB", is not upset over being replaced by Akshay Kumar for the second instalment.

Asked about his absence in the film's sequel, Arshad said: "No, I was not upset. I would not have been here if it was true."

Arshad was at a special screening of the film on Thursday night and said the "Rustom" star is much better than he was.

"I knew the story but it was really fun to watch the film. I liked all the trauma and hassles in the film. The whole thing about a bad lawyer becoming a good lawyer was interesting. Akshay works 10 times better than me," added Arshad.

Others at the premiere were Tisca Chopra, Sayani Gupta, Athiya Shetty, Mukesh Bhatt and Anand L. Rai.

"Jolly LLB 2" is film written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. It also stars Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Arshad Warsi, Jolly LLB, Bollywood actor, replaced, movie, Akshay Kumar, Jolly LLB 2, Not upset,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest