Not upset being replaced in 'Jolly LLB 2': Arshad Warsi

Actor Arshad Warsi, who played the lead in the 2013 courtroom drama "Jolly LLB", is not upset over being replaced by Akshay Kumar for the second instalment.

Asked about his absence in the film's sequel, Arshad said: "No, I was not upset. I would not have been here if it was true."

Arshad was at a special screening of the film on Thursday night and said the "Rustom" star is much better than he was.

"I knew the story but it was really fun to watch the film. I liked all the trauma and hassles in the film. The whole thing about a bad lawyer becoming a good lawyer was interesting. Akshay works 10 times better than me," added Arshad.

Others at the premiere were Tisca Chopra, Sayani Gupta, Athiya Shetty, Mukesh Bhatt and Anand L. Rai.

"Jolly LLB 2" is film written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. It also stars Saurabh Shukla and Annu Kapoor.

(Source: IANS)