Once there is someone in my life, everyone will get to know about it, says Mouni Roy

MUMBAI: Mouni Roy has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. She earned popularity by working in some of the popular television series. After ruling small screen for many years, she stepped into the world of film, and now, she has several Bollywood projects in her kitty and her fans can’t contain their excitement.

The actress made her debut in Bollywood as a leading actress with Akshay Kumar’s Gold. She next will be seen in Brahmastra, Made in China andBole Chudiyaan.

Just the way her fans are curious about her professional like, they are also eager to know about her personal life. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Mouni revealed that she is absolutely single and is in love with her work now. She further added that she has no time for anything else as she is enjoying her busy phase. "Once there is someone in my life, everyone will get to know about it,” said the actress.

Mouni did a special dance number in Kannada film K.G.F: Chapter 1. When asked if she plans to do South films, she said that she is getting offers but first has to finish the work she already has in her hands. “I might take up films down South later, but now, I do not have time to think much about it,” she said.