With Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone is the undisputed queen of Bollywood

Mumbai, 29 January 2018: Deepika Padukone has done something that no other actress has achieved yet. The leggy lass has surpassed all the leading ladies of Bollywood and has maintained her top position. All of this courtesy, her latest release Padmaavat. The movie which featured Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in prominent roles had to face strong struggle from the caste-based organization Karni Sena. The film eventually saw day light last weekend, and witnessed a thunderous response.

The historical drama, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali has entered the 100-crore club. Interestingly, this movie is Deepika’s 7th film to enter the coveted 100-crore club. Padukone’s streak for the 100-crore club started from Chennai Express. It continued with Happy New Year, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Race 2. Now with Padmaavat, 7 of Padukone’s films have entered the highly admired club. This number is something no other actress has managed to achieve. Deepika has successfully surpassed, Kareena Kapoor who has 6 100-crore films in her kitty. Her arch rival, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma are lagging behind in the third place with 5 movies that have surpassed the 100-crore mark.

Fascinatingly, three out of seven films of Deepika are directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. On the other hand, this is Ranveer Singh’s third film to enter the 100 crore club, all of it directed by the above mentioned director.

What do you guys think of Deepika’s new acclaim and fame? Comment below what do you have to say about her success.