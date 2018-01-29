Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

With Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone is the undisputed queen of Bollywood

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Jan 2018 06:43 PM
29 Jan 2018 06:43 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Mumbai, 29 January 2018: Deepika Padukone has done something that no other actress has achieved yet. The leggy lass has surpassed all the leading ladies of Bollywood and has maintained her top position. All of this courtesy, her latest release Padmaavat. The movie which featured Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in prominent roles had to face strong struggle from the caste-based organization Karni Sena. The film eventually saw day light last weekend, and witnessed a thunderous response.

The historical drama, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali has entered the 100-crore club. Interestingly, this movie is Deepika’s 7th film to enter the coveted 100-crore club. Padukone’s streak for the 100-crore club started from Chennai Express. It continued with Happy New Year, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Race 2. Now with Padmaavat, 7 of Padukone’s films have entered the highly admired club. This number is something no other actress has managed to achieve. Deepika has successfully surpassed, Kareena Kapoor who has 6 100-crore films in her kitty. Her arch rival, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma are lagging behind in the third place with 5 movies that have surpassed the 100-crore mark.

Fascinatingly, three out of seven films of Deepika are directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. On the other hand, this is Ranveer Singh’s third film to enter the 100 crore club, all of it directed by the above mentioned director.

What do you guys think of Deepika’s new acclaim and fame? Comment below what do you have to say about her success. 

Tags > Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmaavat, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Happy New Year, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Chennai Express, Kareena Kapoor,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Muskaan Mihani
Muskaan Mihani
Saumya Tandon
Saumya Tandon
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Abhishek Malik
Abhishek Malik
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Mahima Makwana
Mahima Makwana
Gia Manek
Gia Manek
Parth Samthaan
Parth Samthaan
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani

spot the difference

Rishton Ka Chakravyuh!

There are THREE differences in the picture
get the spot difference Click Here

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

Recent Video
29 Jan 2018 09:30 PM | TellychakkarTeam
#TCChallenge with Karan Suchak and Jia Shankar Part 1
#TCChallenge with Karan Suchak and Jia Shankar... | watch it
more videos Click Here

pic of the day
Shahid Kapoor

Papa Ki Pari

more pics Click Here

poll

Which cutie do you miss watching on TV?

Which cutie do you miss watching on TV?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who's performance did you like the most in Padmaavat?

Who's performance did you like the most in Padmaavat?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days