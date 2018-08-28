Padman to be showcased on Netflix, Arjun Kapoor’s comment on Alia Bhatt’s photo, Sunny and Bobby Deol’s throwback picture, and other Bollywood Updates

MUMBAI: Here is the latest set of news and hot gossip from the world of Bollywood!

Ali Fazal’s football mentoring skills

Actor Ali Fazal has taken on the onus to mentor young football enthusiasts from his hometown Lucknow while shooting for the movie Prasthaanam.

In the past, Ali had mentored a team of children from Shillong.

The Victoria & Abdul actor said in a statement, ‘When I worked with the amazing team at Shillong and seeing the kids and their hard work, it really reminded me of my training not too long ago when I was an athlete during my college days.’

‘Being a fan of football, I have always had immense interest in the sport on and off the field. And when I met these young, very enthusiastic kids in Lucknow while I was shooting there, I was really impressed with their talent on field. I feel that with the right mentoring they can do a lot in the sport.’

He also hopes to help get sponsors so that professional equipment can be bought for the children.

Usha International announces association with Sui Dhaaga

Consumer durables company Usha International on Tuesday announced an association with Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma starrer Sui Dhaaga - Made In India, which aims to celebrate entrepreneurship and the empowering impact of self-reliance.

The Yash Raj Films (YRF) project celebrates Make in India through the heart-warming story of Mauji (Varun) and Mamta (Anushka).

It showcases their journey to create a fashion label Sui Dhaaga - Made In India, reinforcing the fact that sewing is deeply entrenched across classes and masses in India and has the potential to bring about impactful socio-economic change in the lives of people who use it to further their passion and creativity.

Usha sewing machines are an integral part of the film both visually and thematically.

Harvinder Singh, President - Sewing Machines and Appliances, Usha International Ltd, said in a statement, ‘The movie is in perfect synergy with our philosophy that sewing is a skill that anyone can learn and use to elevate their quality of life, and also serves as a powerful tool to mainstream the marginalized.’

‘We are definitely looking at this association to connect with the masses and bring to life the joy that comes with unleashing one's creativity using a sewing machine and, of course, the potential economic benefits that follow. It could be a person in a small town who wants financial independence or then a corporate leader who wants a creative outlet.’

Manan Mehta, Vice President - Marketing and Merchandising, YRF, said, ‘With innovative ideas for co-promoting the agenda of self-reliance and dignity of labour, Usha along with 'Sui Dhaaga - Made In India' will endeavor to spread this message as far and wide as possible.’

The film is slated to hit the theatres on September 28.

No fashion trends for Ihana Dhillon

Actress Ihana Dhillon, who made her debut in Hindi films with Hate Story 4, says she never follows any fashion trends.

Ihana, who walked the ramp at a fashion gala here, was asked about her style statement.

She said, ‘I don't believe in having a style statement. I think you should always wear whatever suits your body. I never follow fashion trends or any specific style.’

‘I think you should wear whatever suits your body and not follow any fashion trends because whatever will suit to your body will become your fashion statement.’

Ihana hails from Punjab and she has worked in the Hindi and Punjabi film industries.

On the difference, she said, ‘I don't see much difference in Punjabi films and Bollywood. I am from Punjab, I have done quite a few Punjabi films, and the industry is growing really fast.’

‘So budgets are almost same right now, and even Bollywood actors are going towards Punjabi films. I think Punjabi cinema is working on content and even the audience is getting smarter these days.’

Her upcoming films include Nastik and two Punjabi movies.

‘I am starting a new project which I will announce very soon,’ she said.

In Arjun Rampal’s Nastik, Ihana plays a narrator.

Rahman teams up with Bishop Briggs for Love Sonia

Oscar winning composer A.R. Rahman and British–American singer-songwriter Bishop Briggs have collaborated for a song titled I Am More for the forthcoming film Love Sonia.

The drama centers on a 17-year-old woman who endangers her life to save her sister from a global human trafficking network that spans India, Hong Kong, and Los Angeles.

‘Love Sonia is more than a film; it's a movement, a conversation and an opening into what's actually happening in the world today. I feel so honoured to be a part of what Tabrez (director Tabrez Noorani) has fearlessly brought to light,’ Briggs said in a statement.

‘A.R. is a complete icon and to have collaborated with someone who truly inspires me is an incredible experience I'll never forget. Tabrez and A.R. are legends and to have been able to work with them on something so special that I know will make an imprint on the world, is something I am extremely grateful for,’ she added.

Rahman shared that projects like these happen with a lot of good intention to propel positive changes in the society. ‘It was a pleasure to work once again with Tabrez Noorani, this time as the director; Academy-nominated producer David Womark and the talented artiste Bishop Briggs. I wish this project the very best.’

Noorani considers it an honour to ‘reunite with our “Slumdog Millionaire” award-winning composer, A. R. Rahman who has teamed up with a talented and powerfully emerging artiste, Bishop Briggs on “I Am More.” I must say it truly is a magical pairing’.

The film's co-producer Amar Butala said that Love Sonia will ‘move you and shock you’.

Executive producer Shalini Thackeray added that it's a great honour to have a maestro like A. R. Rahman come on board for Love Sonia.

The film stars Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadha, Rajkummar Rao, Sai Tamhankar, Adil Hussain, Anupam Kher, Demi Moore, Mark Duplass, Freida Pinto, Mrunal Thakur, and Riya Sisodia.

It is produced by Tamasha Talkies, David Womark, and Noorani. Presented by Samraaj Talkies in association with India Take One Productions, Cinemantra Entertainment, Media Dynasty Consulting Group, and Prime Focus Group, the film is slated to release on September 14.

Boman Irani excited on working with Rajkummar Rao in Made In China

Actor Boman Irani who is gearing up for his forthcoming film Made In China, says that he is excited to work with Rajkummar Rao in the film.

Boman was interacting with the media when he inaugurated a painting exhibition titled The Vibrant Earth by singer Chandana Dixit along with Anup Jalota on Monday.

Sharing his feelings on being part of the film, Boman said, ‘I am really excited to be part of it. In fact yesterday, Rajkummar Rao came at my house where we started rehearsals of the film. I am excited to work with him as well.’

‘He is a good actor. He tries to do something different in his every film and he has a fire in him and taking inspiration of his energy, I am also inspired to do the movie. So overall, I am thrilled to work with him,’ he added.

For the last few days, Boman has been suffering from slip disc because of which he is not able to walk properly, but he says that it shouldn't be a problem while shooting for another of his upcoming movie, Total Dhamaal, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, and Niharica Raizada in lead roles.

‘After 2–3 days, I will resume shooting of “Total Dhamaal,” where we will shoot a song. I don't know what I will be doing in the song,’ he said.

Made in China will be Boman’s third association with Maddock Films after Being Cyrus and Cocktail.

The film is said to be a hilarious take on a struggling Gujarati businessman, played by Rajkummar, and the bizarre journey he undertakes to become a successful entrepreneur.

Mouni Roy, who plays his wife, encourages him to undertake the journey to China in hopes that it will make him a successful entrepreneur, and Boman will reportedly play the role of a doctor in the film.

It is being directed by Mikhil Musale and produced by Dinesh Vijan under the banner of Maddock Films.

The film will release in summer of 2019.

Esha Deol and Hema Malini walk the ramp

Esha and Hema Malini waked the ramp together for Lakme Fashion Week. The mother–daughter duo wore Indian attire and looked gorgeous.

Padman to release on Netflix soon

Padman, which released in February, was a critically acclaimed movie and did pretty well at the box office. Now, it is all set to release on Netflix. Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar shared the news on his social media handle.

Dharmendra shares throwback picture of Sunny and Bobby Deol

Dharmendra is currently busy promoting upcoming movie Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se. Viewers witnessed the love between the father and sons on various shows where the three have promoted the film. Dharmendra shared adorable photos of Sunny and Bobby Deol when they were kids and captioned them MEIN YAMLA PAGLA DEWANA PHIR SE!!! He also thanked everyone for the lovely response that the promo has received. The movie is all set to release on 31 August.

MEIN YAMLA PAGLA DEWANA PHIR SE!!! A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) on Aug 27, 2018 at 9:33am PDT

Shilpa Shetty’s fitness goals

Shilpa Shetty is one of the fittest actresses in Bollywood. She endorses yoga to be fit. The actress shared a video of her doing some yoga asanas that are sure to give you major fitness goals.

Aishwarya Rai’s perfect family photo

Aishwarya Rai has always been very protective about her family. She is extremely close to her mother and calls her daughter her angel. The actress shared an adorable photo of her clicked with her mom and daughter. The photo is filled with love and innocence.

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Aug 27, 2018 at 8:27pm PDT

Arjun Kapoor’s hilarious comment on Alia Bhatt’s photo

Like many B-town folks, Alia Bhatt also celebrated Rakshabandhan yesterday. It’s no secret that Karan Johar considers Alia to be his first child and even jokes about it. So Alia visited Karan’s house like any good older sister and tied a rakhi to his son, Yash Johar. The actress even took to Instagram to share this photo. Alia’s 2 States co-star, Arjun Kapoor, left this rather savage comment on the photo.

Karan Johar reveals his favourite wedding

Karan Johar, on his radio show Calling Karan, was asked by a caller about his favourite wedding ever during the Reverse Rapid Fire section. Without a second thought, Karan said it was Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli‘s wedding and that it left him misty eyed.