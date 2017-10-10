Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is smitten by the trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama "Padmavati".

"How does he do this! Sanjay Leela Bhansali, 'Padmavati' and the trailer... the gift of extraordinary vision," tweeted Amitabh, who had worked under Bhansali's direction for "Black".

The trailer gives a dekko into the high production value, panoramic shots, intricately embroidered ensembles, bespoke jewellery, and carefully curated looks that "Padmavati" promises to give to film buffs.

With Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, the movie will tell the tale of the valour and heroism of the Rajputs.

The film fraternity has been hailing Bhansali for his vision for such larger-than-life cinema.

"Padmavati", releasing on December 1, would be the third time that Ranveer and Deepika will be collaborating with Bhansali after "Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela" and "Bajirao Mastani".