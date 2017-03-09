Hot Downloads

09 Mar 2017 01:48 PM
Paresh Rawal to join 'Tiger Zinda Hai', shoot to begin in Austria

09 Mar 2017 01:48 PM
TellychakkarTeam

Paresh Rawal will play a special role in Ali Abbas Zafar's "Tiger Zinda Hai", making it the first time the veteran actor will be seen in a Yash Raj Films (YRF) project. The film shoot will begin in Austria next week.

Always one to take up new challenges, Paresh will be seen "in a manner that hasn't been seen before", read a statement from the banner.

Commenting on his entry to the film's cast, Zafar said: "I have always been a fan of his work and what he brings to his characters. I can't wait to see him in this very special role, I am fortunate to be part of a film which is Paresh Rawal's first for Yash Raj Films."

The movie features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. A song and slick action sequence will be shot in below 20 degrees temperature in Tyrol, Austria, starting March 15.

A sequel to the blockbuster "Ek Tha Tiger", the film promises some stylish and thrilling spy drama. For the film's action and stunt sequence, well-known Hollywood stunt performer Tom Stuthers -- known for Christopher Nolan's Batman series, will be in charge.

The team is gearing up for the challenging environment as they will shoot amid snow-capped mountains, icy surroundings and small and quaint rural hamlets.

A YRF spokesperson said: "It will be very cold to shoot here, but Tyrol is both an unexplored and a stunningly beautiful location. We loved the challenge of shooting here. Tom Struthers will bring in a lot of value with his expertise.

"That Salman and Katrina agreed to shoot in this freezing cold place, where temperatures fall below minus 20 degrees, just goes on to prove how committed they are to the film."

The film will also travel to various other locations abroad during the course of its shoot.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Paresh Rawal, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bollywood movie, Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Austria, Ali Abbas Zafar,

