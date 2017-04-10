People don't want to marry these days, says Shraddha Kapoor

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor, who is playing the lead role in Mohit Suris upcoming film "Half Girlfriend", says these days while parents are quite open about the idea of love marriages and live-in relationships, there are many youngsters who are commitment-phobic.

"Half Girlfriend" is a film based on an eponymous novel by writer Chetan Bhagat, who had once explained that the term is for a phenomenon where boys and girls are not clear about their relationship status with each other.

Asked about her opinion on becoming a 'half girlfriend', Shraddha said here on Monday: "Well, there are relationships in all our lives that you cannot name. Like in this film, I also believe there are relationships we have sometimes in life, where you have someone who is more than just a friend but not exactly a boyfriend... It's somewhere in the middle."

"I have seen many of my friends who do not want to fully commit in a relationship. At times do not want to settle down... As in, marry the person. On the other hand, our earlier generation -- our parents -- are becoming more accepting towards respecting our choice, even if it is a live-in relation, keeping our happiness in mind. I talk to my parents about it openly," she added.

Shraddha spoke at the trailer launch of the film, which also features Arjun Kapoor and is directed by Mohit Suri.

Known for her singing skills and asked if she has crooned any track for "Half Girlfriend", Shraddha said: "No, but I played basketball. That's a new experience that I enjoyed during the shooting."

The film is releasing on May 19.

(Source: IANS)