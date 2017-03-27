'Phillauri' mints Rs 15.25 crore in opening weekend

Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh and Suraj Sharma starrer romantic comedy film "Phillauri" has minted Rs 15.25 crore in its opening weekend at the Indian box office, the makers have said.



"Phillauri" released on March 24.



"We are happy that the film has done good business over the weekend. It is a small film with a big heart and we are thrilled with the love that audiences have showered on it in India and internationally," Vijay Singh, CEO, Fox Star Studios, said in a statement.



Made on a budget of Rs 21 crore, "Phillauri" has already recovered Rs 12 crore from satellite and music rights.



"The cost of the film ensures that we already have a profitable film at hand. North India has done incredibly well for 'Phillauri' given the subject of the film is set in Punjab and that we also have a huge north Indian star Diljt Dosanjh," Singh added.



Set in Phillaur, Punjab, the Anshai Lal directorial tells the story of Kanan (Suraj), who is persuaded by his friends and family to marry a tree to ward off the bad luck afflicting his love-life. To Kanan's surprise, this awakens an ancient tree spirit Shashi, played by Anushka.



Anushka has co-produced the film along with her brother Karnesh Sharma under their home banner Clean Slate Films and Fox Star Studios.



Trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted on Twitter: "‘Phillauri' witnessed constant growth over the weekend. Performance in North India was the best due to Diljit Dosanjh's star power."

(Source: IANS)