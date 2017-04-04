Hot Downloads

Madhuri Dixit
Madhuri Dixit
Faisal Razak Khan
Faisal Razak Khan
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Srishty Rode
Srishty Rode
Aalesha
Aalesha
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Meghna Naidu
Meghna Naidu
Shivangi Joshi
Shivangi Joshi

Slideshow

#RamNavami: Actors who played Lord Ram on TV

Gurmeet Choudhary (Ramayan)
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Gangaur celebration in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Gangaur celebration in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which 'Star Plus Dopahar' show are you enjoying the most?

Which 'Star Plus Dopahar' show are you enjoying the most?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who is your favourite Nach Baliye contestant?

Who is your favourite Nach Baliye contestant?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Playback singers can't be replaced by actors: Parineeti Chopra

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Apr 2017 03:16 PM
04 Apr 2017 03:16 PM | TellychakkarTeam

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, who has lent her voice for a song in her upcoming film "Meri Pyaari Bindu", says though actors are going behind the mic to sing more often, they cannot replace playback singers.

"I think playback singers cannot be replaced. They are professional and technically trained. If we actors are passionate about singing, we can sing, but that does not mean we are here to replace them."

"When we dance in a film, no one asks why we are dancing though there are professional dancers... Then why in singing," Parineeti said at the trailer launch of "Meri Pyaari Bindu" here on Monday.

The actress was accompanied by the film's lead actor Ayushmann Khurrana, and director Akshay Roy.

Seconding her thoughts, Ayushmann, who is a popular singer too, said: "It becomes easier for actors to emote the song better on screen."

Parineeti's song "Maana ke hum yaar nahin" released recently and it has been appreciated. Her cousin Priyanka Chopra commented "proud of you baby", leaving Parineeti happy.

"She was really touched. Since Mimi didi's (Priyanka Chopra) father and my dad used to sing together as Chopra brothers, it was my responsibility to sing my songs really well. She (Priyanka) did it earlier and then it was my turn. So I am thankful to everyone that I got the right song that suited my voice and people loved the song," she said.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, "Meri Pyaari Bindu" is releasing on May 12.

(source: IANS)

Tags > Playback singers, Parineeti Chopra, can't be replaced, Bollywood actress, Meri Pyaari Bindu, Bollywood movie,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top