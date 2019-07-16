Pooja Batra confirms marriage with Nawab Shah

MUMBAI : Actress Pooja Batra has confirmed her marriage with actor Nawab Shah.



Pooja, who is known for her roles in the nineties hits such as "Haseena Maan Jaayegi", "Nayak" and "Virasat", took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a photograph of her wedding with Nawab.



The former Miss India International also shared a photograph and captioned it: "With friends like Family at the... Thank you for an awesome stay. Expect to see us back soon."



Nawab also shared an image of himself along with Pooja and a friend. He captioned it: "Thank you Arjun for this amazing evening. Lots of love to you."



The two keep updating social media about each other.



Pooja was previously married to an NRI doctor, Sonu S. Ahluwalia, from 2002 to 2011.



(SOURCE : IANS)