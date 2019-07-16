News

Pooja Batra confirms marriage with Nawab Shah

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Jul 2019 03:37 PM

MUMBAI : Actress Pooja Batra has confirmed her marriage with actor Nawab Shah.

Pooja, who is known for her roles in the nineties hits such as "Haseena Maan Jaayegi", "Nayak" and "Virasat", took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a photograph of her wedding with Nawab.

The former Miss India International also shared a photograph and captioned it: "With friends like Family at the... Thank you for an awesome stay. Expect to see us back soon."

Nawab also shared an image of himself along with Pooja and a friend. He captioned it: "Thank you Arjun for this amazing evening. Lots of love to you."

The two keep updating social media about each other.

Pooja was previously married to an NRI doctor, Sonu S. Ahluwalia, from 2002 to 2011.

(SOURCE : IANS)

Tags > Pooja Batra, Nawab Shah, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Nayak, Virasat, NRI doctor, Sonu S. Ahluwalia,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Vivan Bhathena’s #MeToo Wolf of Bollywood Trailer...

Vivan Bhathena’s #MeToo Wolf of Bollywood Trailer Launch
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In Pictures - DID Dream Team

In Pictures - DID Dream Team
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Natasa Stankovic
Natasa Stankovic
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Panchi Bora
Panchi Bora
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari

past seven days