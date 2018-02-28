Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Post Sridevi’s demise, residents cancel Holi celebrations

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Feb 2018 03:42 PM

Sridevi’s demise has come as a shocking news to many of us. Finally, after many hours of waiting, the diva’s deceased body has been brought to Mumbai. As she has departed the world, the Late Sridevi, has been wrapped for the last rites and is kept at the Celebration Sports Club for her fans to pay their last respects.  

Now amidst the chaos and concussion, the residents of Green Acres have decided to take a sensible step.

Green Acres, a housing society is where the Late Sridevi lived along with her family.  The residents of the society have decided to cancel the celebrations of Indian festival, Holi which will be celebrated nationwide on 2 March, just two days away from the Hawa Hawaai star’s cremation. To respect the Late legend, the society members have decided to call off the Holi celebration.

In a notice issued to the society members, it is stated that the Holi functions will be cancelled. “As a result, there will be no music, rain dance, coloured water exchanges or the usual community lunch.”

Here’s the picture of the leaked notice:

Well that is a noble idea by the society members keeping in mind the grief her family must be going through. Do you support the cause by the society members?

We pray for all the strength that the Kapoor family requires currently. 

Tags > Sridevi Kapoor, Hawa Hawaai, Cancel Holi celebrations, Green Acres, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Hema Malini, Sridevi's funeral,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
28 Feb 2018 09:14 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Virat Kohli is my favourite cricketer: Arjun Bijlani
Virat Kohli is my favourite cricketer: Arjun... | watch it
more videos Click Here

pic of the day
Sargun Mehta, Ravi Dubey, Rithvik Dhanjani

Chal Waha Jaate Hai

more pics Click Here

Hot Downloads

Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan

poll

Do you think Sridevi's death is sensationalized by the Indian media?

Sridevi
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Papon is at fault in the kissing controversy?

Do you think Papon is at fault in the kissing controversy?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days