Post Sridevi’s demise, residents cancel Holi celebrations

Sridevi’s demise has come as a shocking news to many of us. Finally, after many hours of waiting, the diva’s deceased body has been brought to Mumbai. As she has departed the world, the Late Sridevi, has been wrapped for the last rites and is kept at the Celebration Sports Club for her fans to pay their last respects.

Now amidst the chaos and concussion, the residents of Green Acres have decided to take a sensible step.

Green Acres, a housing society is where the Late Sridevi lived along with her family. The residents of the society have decided to cancel the celebrations of Indian festival, Holi which will be celebrated nationwide on 2 March, just two days away from the Hawa Hawaai star’s cremation. To respect the Late legend, the society members have decided to call off the Holi celebration.

In a notice issued to the society members, it is stated that the Holi functions will be cancelled. “As a result, there will be no music, rain dance, coloured water exchanges or the usual community lunch.”

Here’s the picture of the leaked notice:

Well that is a noble idea by the society members keeping in mind the grief her family must be going through. Do you support the cause by the society members?

We pray for all the strength that the Kapoor family requires currently.