Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Praise for daughter Inaaya's photos leaves Soha worried

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Mar 2018 07:32 PM

Mumbai: Soha Ali Khan's five-month-old daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is enjoying popularity on social media already. The actress-author says that, like any concerned mother, even she applied kohl on her little one's forehead to ward off the evil eye.

Soha's daughter and her nephew Taimur Ali Khan are extremely popular on social networking sites as the paparazzi keep a track of them.

Just a few days ago, Soha had herself uploaded a photograph of Inaaya 'carpooling' with Taimur.

Asked about what she feels about their popularity, Soha told the media, "They are too small now. I don't understand about their fan following but, of course, she is my daughter, so I find her cute. People around me get worried because recently I uploaded a picture of Inaaya on Instagram, but they thought that she will catch the evil eye.”

"But she was looking very cute, so it made me do that. But after that, I also felt worried because a lot of people praised her picture and then I applied kohl on her forehead."

She said both the children are "too sweet, young and innocent".

"I feel bad for them because whenever Taimur goes with his parents, the media reaches there to click his photographs. I want to urge media to not use the flash while clicking their pictures," added Soha, who is married to actor Kunal Kemmu.

Taimur is the son of actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Soha Ali Khan, Naumi Kemmu, paparazzi, Inaaya, Photographs,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
10 Mar 2018 08:13 PM | TellychakkarTeam
I still remember Kasauti Zindagi Ki
I still remember Kasauti Zindagi Ki | watch it
more videos Click Here

pic of the day
Bachao!

Bachao!

more pics Click Here

Hot Downloads

Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Darshan Pandya
Darshan Pandya
Naura
Naura
Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang
Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Tina Desai
Tina Desai

poll

Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?

Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which show are you looking forward to?

show
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days