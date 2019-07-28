Prankster Tulsi Kumar leaves everyone in splits at Nora Fatehi’s expense!

MUMBAI: Playing pranks on each other on the set of a film shoot is nothing new. But being able to pull it off on a call is something that only Tulsi Kumar can do. Turns out, the beautiful and talented singer has a sense of humour as well besides a beautiful voice.

Tulsi's latest track O Saki Saki from the movie Batla House has taken the Internet by storm and actress Nora Fatehi's dance moves in this new version has only added glory to the song.



Tulsi decided to play the prank on Nora by making her talk to artist Rohit Gupta. Rohit is an artist known for his mimicry of actor Sanjay Dutt. In a fun video, Tulsi is seen dialling Nora and telling her that Sanjay Dutt, who starred in the original Saki Saki track is upset with her.



What followed was a hilarious phone call which landed Nora doing her track’s hook step on a phone call.

Watch the video to know how Tulsi, Nora, and our 'phony' Sanjay Dutt got everyone in splits.