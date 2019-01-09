News

Prateik Babbar to tie the knot with Sanya Sagar on January 22 and 23

2018 was the year of weddings with names like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tying the knot. It seems the trend is going to continue in 2019. Reportedly, Prateik Babbar, son of Smita Patil and Raj Babbar, is all set to marry Sanya Sagar on January 22 and 23.

According to media reports, Prateik and Sanya will host a two-day ceremony at the end of January, which will be followed by a grand reception for friends and relatives in Mumbai. However, there is no official confirmation from the couple or their families yet.

The two got engaged in the presence of close friends and family in Lucknow last year.

