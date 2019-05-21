Priyanka Chopra’s sweet message for Hina Khan

MUMBAI: Hina Khan has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry by being a part of various TV shows. Her work has touched many hearts and it seems global icon Priyanka Chopra is certainly one of them.

Well, Hina made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year. Post that, she got an invite for Priyanka and Nick Jonas’ private party.

Hina shared a picture featuring her along with Priyanka. Praising Priyanka, she wrote beside the photo, “An unexpected invitation by a world star.. personally, after I gained consciousness and prepared my self to finally make it, I was still an outsider but only until you arrived. You didn’t need to, but still never left my hand for a second, introduced me to the people I probably wouldn’t have met and I felt as if all the achievements of my little career happening in fast forward as you present me as a star to each one of them.”

Her note touched Priyanka and she replied her saying, “Thank you for the kind words Hina. Was so good to meet you and spend time with you. Proud of what you have achieved and it was my pleasure to highlight the talent the Indian industry possesses in anyway that I could. Wishing you all the luck in the world, onward and upwards! Xoxo #GirlsForGirls.”

Take a look at the posts right here