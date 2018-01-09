Priyanka Chopra's new Marathi production commences

Actress-producer, Priyanka Chopra's new Marathi production titled, Firebrand has finally kickstarted!

A tweet from Priyanka's home production banner Purple Pebble Pictures read: “Welcoming 2018 with our upcoming Marathi Project: 'Firebrand'."

Priyanka wrote on Tuesday: "2018 is here and we've hit the ground running with our new Marathi production 'Firebrand' directed by the amazing Arunaraje Patil, which began filming yesterday. All the very best team Purple Pebble Pictures, Madhu Chopra and Sandeep Bhargava."

Priyanka's first Marathi production venture was Ventilator. It was directed by Rajesh Mapuskar and starred Ashutosh Gowariker, Jitendra Joshi, Sulabha Arya and Sukanya Kulkarni Mone.

Ventilator won three honours at the 64th National Film Awards.

(Source: IANS)