Priyanka goes traditional for Joe, Sophie's wedding

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas went traditional for the wedding of "Game of Thrones" star Sophie Turner and American singer Joe Jonas' in France.

Sophie and Joe exchanged vows for the second time on Saturday here. Photographs from the nuptials are doing the rounds of the Internet.

Apart from the newly-wed couple, it's Priyanka's look which has grabbed the attention of social media users.

Dressed in a pink sari, accessorized with minimal jewelry and her hair tied in a neat bun, Priyanka aced the ethnic look, while her husband and singer-actor Nick Jonas looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

The two also posed for some happy family photos with Danielle Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and others.

Joe and Sophie surprised fans worldwide with an impromptu wedding on May 1 in Las Vegas.

The ceremony, which followed the Billboard Music Awards, was officiated by an Elvis impersonator and live streamed by Diplo on Instagram.

