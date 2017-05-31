Priyanka shuts trolls with 'leggy' photograph

After she was trolled for wearing a short dress and flaunting her legs during her meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi here, actress Priyanka Chopra shut all the trollers with just a "legs for days" photograph of herself along with her mother Madhu Chopra.



Priyanka on Tuesday drew flak on social media for sporting a short dress and flaunting her legs in front of Modi.



Priyanka then shared a photograph of herself with her mother on Tuesday night on Instagram. In the photograph, the "Bajirao Mastani" star is seen sporting a dress with a long slit in the front and flaunting her towering legs. Madhu is seen donning black top and a short skirt.



"Legs for days... It's the genes with Madhu Chopra nights out in Berlin... Being 'Baywatch'," Priyanka captioned the image.



Modi is on a two-day visit to Germany. He arrived here on Monday on the first leg of his six-day, four-nation tour of Europe. From Germany, Modi will travel to Spain, Russia and France.



Priyanka was there to promote "Baywatch", her debut Hollywood film, when she called on Modi.

(Source: IANS)