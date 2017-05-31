Hot Downloads

Hussain Kuwajerwala
Hussain Kuwajerwala
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Aakanksha Juneja
Aakanksha Juneja
VJ Bani
VJ Bani
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Neetu Wadhwa
Neetu Wadhwa
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon

quickie
Abigail Pande

I would like to fly: Abigail Pande

more quickie Click Here

Recent Video
31 May 2017 06:43 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Super fun time with Gattu Battu at Tellychakkar. com office
Super fun time with Gattu Battu at Tellychakkar... | watch it
more videos Click Here

pic of the day
Karan Wahi & Rihvik Dhanjani

Burpppp!!!

more pics Click Here

poll

Which show's current track are you enjoying the most?

Which show's current track are you enjoying the most?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Movie News > Movie News
News

Priyanka shuts trolls with 'leggy' photograph

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 May 2017 06:27 PM
31 May 2017 06:27 PM | TellychakkarTeam

After she was trolled for wearing a short dress and flaunting her legs during her meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi here, actress Priyanka Chopra shut all the trollers with just a "legs for days" photograph of herself along with her mother Madhu Chopra.

Priyanka on Tuesday drew flak on social media for sporting a short dress and flaunting her legs in front of Modi.

Priyanka then shared a photograph of herself with her mother on Tuesday night on Instagram. In the photograph, the "Bajirao Mastani" star is seen sporting a dress with a long slit in the front and flaunting her towering legs. Madhu is seen donning black top and a short skirt. 

"Legs for days... It's the genes with Madhu Chopra nights out in Berlin... Being 'Baywatch'," Priyanka captioned the image. 

Modi is on a two-day visit to Germany. He arrived here on Monday on the first leg of his six-day, four-nation tour of Europe. From Germany, Modi will travel to Spain, Russia and France.

Priyanka was there to promote "Baywatch", her debut Hollywood film, when she called on Modi.

(Source: IANS)

Tags > Priyanka Chopra, Madhu Chopra, Baywatch, Hollywood film, Bajirao Mastani, Narendra Modi,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top