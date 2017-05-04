Producing P.V. Sindhu biopic challenging: Sonu Sood

Actor-turned-producer Sonu Sood, who is gearing up for his second production - a biopic on badminton player P.V.Sindhu - says that it is very challenging to produce a biopic of a 22 year old.

"Sometimes in a story there is a climax, a pre-climax and a story behind it. So sometimes you just focus on a climax and then build a story. But for me, its not the climax but the story, the journey which inspired me to make this film. And we are taking notes of people who all thought that biopics on a 21 or 22-year-old is not the right time.

"I think its more challenging for us to prove them wrong, that the film will be something that will inspire people," said Sonu, who was present at the unveiling of the 'Health and Nutrition' magazine on Wednesday. The magazine cover shows Sonu flaunting his abs.

About the film, Sonu said: "Badminton is just the canvas of the film but the story is about the girl from a small town and how did she achieve her goals."

He said that the story would be very inspirational and people will definitely connect with it.

The actor, who is one of the fittest actor in Bollywood, says: "I think fitness and doing gym should be like brushing teeth everyday in the morning as it should come automatically without any excuse."

Sonu, who was last seen in the action-adventure comedy film "Kung Fu Yoga" opposite superstar Jackie Chan, shared his experience of working with him.

"Working with Jackie Chan was one of the most phenomenal experiences, I won't say that he is the most grounded actor but he is the most grounded human being i have ever seen," he said.

Sonu was recently trolled on internet for the Azaan controversy raked by singer Sonu Nigambut as people got confused between the two, targeting the "Happy New Year" actor. However, he said: "I enjoyed it. I was in Punjab and my friends called me and told me about it, I was not even aware about what was happening."

Sonu, who had worked with Vinod Khanna, who recently died, in "Dabbang" feels blessed for the same. "I was blessed to work with Vinodji. We had spend many days together , I always used to feel that he has achieved so much and yet he had that hunger to give his best," he said.

"I would say he was the true superstar industry was blessed with," he added.

Sonu will be next seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Padmavati", a period drama starring Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Deepika Padukone

(Source: IANS)