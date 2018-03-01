Programming changes on Zee TV; Woh Apna Sa & Jeet Gayi’s time slot changes

Mumbai: Major programming changes will soon take place on Zee TV.

The channel has decided to shift its two popular shows Woh Apna Sa (Rashmi Sharma) and Jeet Gayi Toh Piya More (Jay Production) to a new time slot.

As we all know, Creative Eye’s Ishq Subhan Allah, which stars Eisha Singh opposite Adnan Khan, is soon making its way on Zee TV.

According to our sources, the show is slated to air at 10 p.m., which currently airs Woh Apna Sa.

So, what happens to Woh Apna Sa?

Well, the daily will now air at 7 p.m. and Jeet Gayi Toh Piya More will shift to 11 p.m. from 5 March.

Krrip Suri confirmed the above development with us.

TellyChakkar tried reaching out to Eisha Singh and Woh Apna Sa’s protagonist Disha Parmar but they both remained unavailable to comment.